RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the most dynamic playmakers in the state will take his talents to the Sun Belt after his senior year.

Ridgeland dual-threat quarterback Zy McDonald has committed to Louisiana – the junior announced on Twitter Monday night.

McDonald was an unstoppable force in 2019 with the following eye popping stats: 3,252 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air to go along with 610 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.