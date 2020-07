MONROE, La. (WJTV) — Jack Gnam (Jackson Academy) secured back-to-back wins for Ole Miss at the 69th Cotton States Invitational Sunday.

Down one heading into the 18th hole, The Ridgeland native made a remarkable putt to stay alive against Mitchell Ford (Little Rock).

Gnam would drain the winning putt on the 20th hole to complete the comeback and clinch the championship.