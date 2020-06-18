Robinson named FCS ADA President; first African-American to assume role

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) selected Ashley Robinson, vice president and director of athletics at Jackson State University (JSU), to serve as President for the 2020-21 membership year.

“It’s an honor to serve as the President of the FCS ADA for the upcoming year,” said Robinson. “Our highest priorities remain giving voice to our members while supporting both the incredible sport of football and the FCS brand. We are dedicated to building upon the outstanding work of the FCS ADA and ensuring our student-athletes have the first-class academic and athletics experiences they so deserve.”

Robinson is the first African American to serve as FCS ADA President. He takes over for Kent Haslam, director of athletics at the University of Montana, who served for the 2019-20 year and will transition to Immediate Past President.

