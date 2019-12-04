Rodriguez on Matt Luke: “We all feel so bad about what transpired.”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss offensive coordinator reacts to Matt Luke’s firing Tuesday night.

“We all feel so bad about what transpired,” Rodriguez said after the Conerly Trophy presentation in Jackson. Rodriguez was there on behalf of award finalist John Rhys Plumlee.

The first year Ole Miss OC says he was with Luke when he got the call.

“I was with him on Sunday, we were recruiting and when we got back to campus I talked to him later that night and saw him again in person,” said Rodriguez. “I just think the world of Matt [Luke]. I didn’t know Matt twelve months ago, I knew of him, but didn’t know him. I’ve earned a tremendous amount of respect for who he is a person, who he is as a football coach.”

“We’re hurt that Coach Luke is gone, because we loved him so much,” said Plumlee. “But, we really trust Keith Carter and we know that he’s going to bring in somebody that’s a special head coach for us to help us lead this team.”