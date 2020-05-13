Ron Polk returns to Mississippi State as special assistant to athletic director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — He’s back!

Legendary Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk will return to Starkville as a special assistant to the Athletic Director.

“This is a great day for the Hail State family to welcome Ron Polk back home,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “His experience, institutional knowledge, passion for Mississippi State and the high level of respect he holds around college athletics will be a tremendous resource to our coaches, student-athletes and entire athletics program.”

Polk, who is the SEC’s all time winningest coach, spent the last 12 seasons at UAB under head coach Brian Shoop.

“Mississippi State is a special place and this is home for me,” Polk said. “After 54 years of coaching college baseball, including the last 12 as a volunteer assistant at UAB, this is a perfect time for me to give back to Mississippi State. I’m very appreciative to the great university and Director of Athletics John Cohen for allowing me to do this. From meeting with and being available to our coaches in different capacities, to development, alumni speaking events, serving on committees, or occasional radio and television broadcasts, I can’t wait to promote an assist in any way I can to help the Bulldogs continue to be one of the best athletic programs in the country.”

A two-time National Coach of the Year and four-time SEC Coach of the Year, Polk spent 29 seasons as the head coach of Mississippi State baseball (1976-1997, 2002-2008). He ranks ninth all-time in Division 1 career head coaching victories (1,373-700-2).

In July 2009, Polk was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.