Rookie quarterback Ian Book likely to start on MNF

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – Ian Book would become the 4th different starting quarterback for the Saints this season if he is under center Monday night. The 2021 fourth round pick has been active in two games due to injuries at the quarterback position.

New Orleans coaches describe Book as sharp, scrappy, a fast learner, and diligent. He is the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history with 30 wins.

“It’s not easy for anyone who’s stepping into their first NFL game and taking on that role, especially a quarterback. But with Ian, he’s an unbelievable athlete, unbelievable quarterback.I would say he’s just as mobile as Taysom (Hill) is, he’s a dual threat, he can run around and he’ll get in there and get some yards scrambling around,” said Saints tight end Nick Vannett.

During his time with the Fighting Irish, Book played in 45 games, completing 728-of-1,141 passes for almost 9,000 yards with 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. What you should also know about Book is he can run too. Of those touchdowns, 17 were on the ground.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve just got to do a good job of getting him settled into the game. We can’t try to put too much on this plate right away, just kind of get settled in and kind of build his confidence up a little bit. And I think once we do that, we’ll be fine,” said Vannett.



Book is the first rookie quarterback to start in a game for the Saints in 25 years. In the preseason, he completed 9-of-16 passes for 126 yards with one interception.