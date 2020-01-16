Rumble in the South ready to rock on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

VIDEO ABOVE: Coaches discuss upcoming Rumble in the South

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Coaches and players packed the St. Andrew’s ARC Thursday for Rumble in the South Media Day.

“This is the most prestigious basketball event in the state of Mississippi,” Brandon head coach Fred Barnes said. “…I hope that everybody (here) understands how fortunate you are to be a part of it.”

The 13th annual basketball showcase tips off Monday morning at St. Andrew’s. The schedule is below.

Jackson Academy vs Yazoo City – 9:30 AM

Heritage vs North Pike – 11 AM

MRA vs Velma Jackson – 12:30 PM

Forest Hill vs Meridian – 2 PM

Starkville vs Center Hill – 3:30 PM

St Andrews vs Brandon – 5 PM

Callaway vs Petal – 6:30 PM

Wingfield vs Raymond – 8 PM