SAA announces cancellation of Fall sports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Athletic Association’s (SAA) Presidents’ Council has decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the 2020 fall season. Millsaps College is part of the SAA.

“The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators,” said SAA Commissioner, Jay Gardiner. “As the pandemic evolves, the SAA will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume fall sports competition in early 2021.”

During the fall, each institution will have an opportunity to work with student-athletes for training opportunities outside a traditional season, consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA, and institutional guidelines.

The council intends to join other Division III conferences in requesting that the NCAA postpone fall championships until the spring semester of 2021.

For more information on the Southern Athletic Association, visit www.SAA-Sports.com.

