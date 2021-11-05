METAIRIE, LA. – Whoever is under center come Sunday at noon, needs to keep control of the offense and pick up where Jameis Winston left off, since Winston will not be returning this season with a torn ACL.
Trevor Siemian did exactly that in the 38-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6’3 quarterback threw for 159 yards and had one touchdown.
Regardless of the Saints various injuries and quarterback changes, the Saints conquered last weekend. Whatever spark or energy they had that night needs to be brought into Sunday’s rivalry matchup.
Saints 3 Keys to Win vs Falcons
METAIRIE, LA. – Whoever is under center come Sunday at noon, needs to keep control of the offense and pick up where Jameis Winston left off, since Winston will not be returning this season with a torn ACL.