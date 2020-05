Saints, Patriots top Simms’ best position groups

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson State men’s basketball team is racking up the 2020 class recruits and most recently signed Cowley College transfer Deng Bol from Arkansas City.

“You know I think what he brings to the team is he brings an athletic guard with size,” said Coach Brent. “You’re talking about a 6-foot-3 kid. He will probably be our best defender."