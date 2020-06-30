Saints “rich” in talent on offense for 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints won’t be short on talent this coming season, just take the Black and Gold’s offensive assistant coaches word for it.

“I think one thing Sean, Mickey, Jeff Ireland and Terry Fontenot do every year is they go out and get the smartest guys you can and I think we’re going to be ahead of the game,” says Saints senior offensive assistant coach Curtis Johnson.

Offensively, this group is a headache for any defense. Not only does New Orleans return Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan smith and Deonte Harris to the wide receivers unit, but also add 10 year veteran and Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders.

“We have a vision for him on third down and how we can use him, maybe taking some of that option stuff off of (Alvin Kamara’s) plate and some of the stuff that Ted Ginn was doing,” says Saints wide receivers coach Ronald Curry.

