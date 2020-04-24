Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Saints take Michigan center Ruiz with 24th pick

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Maryland inside linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) is blocked by Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ruiz was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3 and 307-pound Ruiz joins an offensive line that has all five starters returning.

The selection of Ruiz on Thursday night comes one year after New Orleans selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy as the club’s top overall choice in the 2019 second round.

But, Ruiz could provide important depth at any of the interior line positions and strengthens the unit protecting 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees.

(Story via The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories