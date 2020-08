New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns in the first half an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The New Orleans Saints placed All-Pro Kick Returner Deonte Harris on the Reserve/COVID List, according to multiple reports on Friday.

This marks the third player to be placed on the list — the other two have already been cleared & rejoined the team.

Being placed on the list doesn’t mean Harris tested positive for COVID-19, but he will have to be medically cleared to rejoin team activities.

