Sam Temple named head coach of Clinton baseball team

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Arrows baseball team has a new head coach for the start of the 2021-2022 baseball season. Coach Sam Temple has been named as the new coach for the Arrows after being approved by the CPSD Board of Trustees during the April 12 board meeting.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Temple said. “I’ve always believed in serving and working where your feet are, and mine are in the Clinton community. Every member of my family is involved in the Clinton Public School District, and now that includes me.”

Temple has coached the Hinds Community College Eagles baseball program for 16 seasons, racking up over 400 wins, three MACJC State Championships, two Region 23 Regional Championships and two NJCAA College World Series appearances.

Coach Temple will finish out his 16th season at Hinds Community College this spring. Prior to his time at Hinds, Coach Temple was an assistant coach and recruiting director at Mississippi College from 2002-2005.

He was Clinton High School’s head coach for the 2001-2002 season, going 25-8.