Ole Miss junior shortstop Anthony Servideo was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as the 74th pick in the third round of the MLB Draft. Being picked by the Orioles is a dream come true for the Jupiter Florida native whose grandfather Curt Blefary was also an Oriole and was even part of the 1966 World Series championship team.

"My grandfather played for the Orioles back in the late 60’s,” said Servideo. “He was rookie of the year in 65 and won the world series in '66. Ever since then growing up, thinking about him, watching videos of him, seeing pictures and hearing stories, I wanted to be like him so I kind of just tried to live through him in the game of baseball and follow in his footsteps."