Sanderson Farms Championship Preview: Players to watch for

The PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship begins this Thurday. The past six champions were all first-time winners. A few players including Scottie Scheffler are predicted to play well this week.

Scheffler is just a 24-year old out of the University of Texas. He’s been close to the winners’ circle several times during his rookie of the year season this past year. He had seven top-10s and finished fifth in the Fedex Cup Standings. Most recently he finished T4 at both the PGA Championship and Northern Trust.

Sergio Garcia tees off this week with 35 professional wins under his belt including his legendary Masters victory in 2017. While Garcia has missed the cut in both PGA tour events he played in in September, he is one of just six players in the field ranked in the top 50 in the world.

SEC native Will Gordon is a contender to keep the first-time winner streak alive. The Vanderbilt graduate most recently finished tied for third at the Travelers Championship in June.

Defending champion Sebastian Munoz finished the 2019-2020 season with two T8 finishes in a row. He’s without a doubt a fan of the Country Club of Jackson and could quite possibly end the first-time winner streak at the Sanderson Farms Championship.