Sanderson Farms Championship to hold tournament without spectators

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sanderson Farms Championship tournament officials announced on Monday that the 2020 event will be played without spectators. The 53rd Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 28 – October 4, 2020 at The Country Club of Jackson.



“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder. “We appreciate the cooperation of the Sanderson Farms Corporate staff, the Sanderson Farms Championship staff, the Century Club Charities organization, The Country Club of Jackson, and – of course – the fans of central Mississippi for understanding why collectively we had to make this decision. We remain very excited to present the Sanderson Farms Championship to a global audience as one of the first events of the 2020-21 FedExCup Season.”

The ability to move forward with the John Soules Foods Pro-Am on Monday, September 28 and the Allen Exploration Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 30 remains undecided.

