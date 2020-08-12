Sanderson Farms Championship will not have fans this year

No spectators will be allowed at the Sanderson Farms Championship this year, which means local fans will have to watch top ranked players such as Cameron Champ and J.T. Poston compete on TV. Tournament Director Steve Jent is still confident the tournament will be just as successful as previous years.

“We’ve been watching the Covid-19 situation and consulting with the state medical officers, the state of Mississippi, city of Jackson, PGA Tour, Joe Sanderson’s team, and we just felt like playing without spectators was the best decicision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Jent. “We weren’t really confident the situation would be a lot better than it is right now in about six weeks, so we just felt this was the prudent move.”

The tournament’s primary focus has always been on giving back to the local community. In 2019 alone, the tournament donated a record breaking 1.3 million dollars to benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital. Without having fans in attendance, it will be crucial to still have their two pro-ams.

“We’re still hoping we can have the pro-ams. We have the Allen Exploration Pro-Am on Wednesday and the John Soules Foods Pro-Am on Monday. We are hoping those can take place. We’re cautiously optimistic and that should help. We’re having conversations with all of our sponsors seeing how much of their 2020 sponsorship they would like to leave behind as a donation. Raising money for charities is kind of what drives us every day and then there are about 40 other charities that we give about $300,000 to that really rely on us so there’s a lot of people that are counting on this tournament.”