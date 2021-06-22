Sanderson Farms Championship’s John Soules Foods Monday Pro-Am sold out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced all available John Soules Foods Pro-Am teams have been sold for this year’s tournament. The John Soules Foods Pro-Am will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021.



“We are extremely grateful to John Soules Foods for continuing to generously support the Sanderson Farms Championship and our charitable endeavors for Mississippi and our children,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms.

“John Soules Foods is honored to be part of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship,” said John Soules, Jr., CEO of John Soules Foods. “We can’t think of a better way to help Friends of Children’s Hospital and Children’s of Mississippi. We hope to be associated with the Championship for years to come.”



The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 27 – October 3 at The Country Club of Jackson.