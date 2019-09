JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship was suspended at 2:46 pm, and eventually postponed to Friday morning, when thunderstorms rolled through the Jackson area.

Several golfers will begin the conclusion of their first round at 7 AM Friday.

Tom Hoge is the leader in the clubhouse at 8-under.

WJTV Sports recaps the first day of action in the video above – including reaction from Zach Johnson, and a look at some of the local golfers competing this week.