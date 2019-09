JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sebastian Munoz (-18) captured the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy Sunday, defeating reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year Sung-jae Im on the first playoff hole.

Munoz forced a playoff by draining a 15-foot birdie putt on the arduous 18th hole.

It’s his first career PGA Tour victory. With the win he secures a spot in the Masters, and also takes home the one-plus million dollar check.

Check out the highlights and reaction from Munoz in the video above!