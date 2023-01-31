JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Century Club Charities announced a $1 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital (FOCH) from proceeds of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Century Club Charities presented the $1,000,000 check to FOCH on Tuesday. FOCH is a fundraising organization dedicated to supporting the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s pediatric health care mission, including the state’s only children’s hospital.

The $1 million gift coupled with more than $500,000 to other Mississippi charities, including an anonymous donation of $100,000 directly to UMMC, takes the 2022 total charitable impact of Century Club Charities to more than $1.5 million statewide.

“Through the efforts of our amazing Tournament Partners and Sponsors, especially our Title Sponsor, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, as well as the Century Club Charities members, board, and staff; tournament volunteers, The Country Club of Jackson, and the PGA TOUR, the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship allowed us to once again make a substantial gift to Mississippi charities,” said Phillip Carpenter, President of Century Club Charities, Inc. “We were very excited to host a first-class event and all the excitement fans have come to expect, and that support allowed us to reach lofty goals when Children’s of Mississippi and other statewide charities are in great need.”

Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state, cares for nearly 200,000 children a year.

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for October 2-8 at The Country Club of Jackson.