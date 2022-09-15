JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship winner made a surprise visit to see patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi on Thursday.

Sam Burns, currently ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, signed autographs and created golf-related art projects with patients.

Burns also gave a few golfing pointers to children at the Sanderson Farms Championship Youth Clinic at the Country Club of Jackson.

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tournament week is set for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Earlier this year, tournament host Century Club Charities donated a record-breaking $1.5 million to benefit Children’s of Mississippi.

For Sanderson Farms Championship tickets or more information, visit the tournament website.