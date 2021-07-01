2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tickets on sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Online sales are open for mobile tickets to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The 2021 tournament will take place from September 27-October 3 at the Country Club of Jackson.

“We are excited to have our fans back, as last year we really missed the excitement and energy they bring to the tournament,” said executive director Steve Jent. “There is definitely a buzz among the PGA TOUR players that the Sanderson Farms Championship is a great event to play in the fall portion of the season. I really think the stars are aligning for this to be a special year!”



Ticket sales for the tournament are available through Ticketmaster’s Account Manager digital ticketing tool. Spectators may visit www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com to access ticket sales. All tickets will be mobile. No printed tickets will be available.

Day-specific grounds tickets are $30, Good-Any-Day grounds tickets are $35, and youth 17 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Weekly ground tickets are also available for $60. In addition, Good-Any-Day and weekly grounds tickets are available for the BankPlus Fan Pavilion located on the 12th green, for $50 and $100 respectively.



All Military, Veterans, First Responders, and 911 Dispatchers receive two free mobile tickets each day, Thursday – Sunday. Visit Will Call, located at Northpark Mall, to show proper credentials and receive mobile tickets.



Admission to Wednesday’s Allen Exploration Pro-Am is free for spectators. Anyone attending this event will still need to present a mobile ticket, which should be ordered in advance online.



Parking and shuttle transportation for spectators will be at Northpark on County Line Road in Ridgeland. Accessible parking spaces will be located at Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.