JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship opened to the public on Wednesday at the Country Club of Jackson.

Excitement was building as both professional and amateur golfers of all ages took to the green. This is the 55th year for the tournament.

Seven players from Mississippi will be taking their shot at the trophy, and last year’s champion, Sam Burns, will defend his title. Teens taking part in the junior division said the tournament is a great experience.

“It’s honestly a blessing honestly. You get to come out here and learn from guys who wake up and do this every day, and it’s just fun to see how they do it and go back home and put in the work they do,” said Collin Russell.

Kaylee Gatlyn said, “It’s just a learning experience. It doesn’t just teach you life lessons, it also teaches you golf lessons, like you can’t just get angry with a club. You have to just push through it.”

The professionals will begin teeing off at 7:00 Thursday morning. To purchase tickets, click here.