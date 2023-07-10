JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson are now on sale.

Those who wish to attend the event, set for October 2-8, can purchase mobile tickets through Ticketmaster.com or through the ticket link at Sandersonfarmschampionship.com.

This year, anyone who buys tickets using a Mastercard will receive $10 off Grounds Daily tickets or $10 off Grounds Good Any Day tickets.

Members of the military and first responders will be admitted free each day to the 2023 tournament. Military and first responders who upload their official identification online may access four free mobile Daily Grounds Tickets through Sandersonfarmschampionship.com or by creating an account through Spinzo.

The Outpost is an open-air hospitality pavilion on the 10th Green for various military and first responder units from Mississippi to congregate and enjoy the tournament. Guest military include active-duty, reserve, and retired service members, as well as veterans. First responders include fire, police, emergency personnel, and 911 dispatchers.

Wednesday’s Pro-Am is open to the public free of charge with a mobile ticket in hand.

Convenient parking and shuttle transportation will be available at Northpark on County Line Road in Ridgeland as well as accessible parking spaces located behind Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

For more information or assistance with purchasing mobile tickets, call the Sanderson Farms Championship office at 601-898-4653.