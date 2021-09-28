All-Star Kids Clinic for special needs children at Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The professionals tee off on Thursday for the Sanderson Farms Championship, but today was all about these All-Stars at the 3rd All-Star Kids Clinic for special needs children.

Professional golfers Max McGreevy, Lee Hodges and Jared Wolfe who will all be competing in the tournament took the time to show the kids and volunteers their swings.

And volunteers Lilly Garner and Blake Bayliss took the time to tell us how much it means to come help out.

“Seeing other people that God has giving them different things get to play sports like we do makes me so happy that they have the opportunity to do this with us” said Garner.

Lilly and Blake were buddies with All-Star Sydney, who actually taught them the lesson that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

Lilly says “when the pros were hitting their golf shots, she (Sydney) looked at me and said that “she can do that.” And it makes you think that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”