BankPlus to sponsor Sanderson Farms Championship Fan Pavilion, Junior Pro-Am

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, watches his drive from the 18th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced BankPlus will sponsor the BankPlus Fan Pavilion and the BankPlus Junior Pro-Am this year. The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled for September 27 – October 3 at The Country Club of Jackson.

The pavilion will be on the 12th green with a tiered viewing deck that also overlooks the 13th hole. Accessible to all spectators with an upgraded ticket, the open-air setting offers premium concessions and a cash bar, as well as large-screen TVs.

Opportunities include Daily Grounds tickets for $45, Good Any Day tickets for $50, and a weekly package (Thursday-Sunday) for $100. All three tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.com.

“We are honored to once again partner with the Sanderson Farms Championship as part of Mississippi’s largest professional sporting event,” said Bill Ray, CEO of BankPlus. “We feel the BankPlus Fan Pavilion is the perfect venue for spectators to get as close to the action as possible.”



“We are deeply appreciative to BankPlus for their ongoing support of the Championship,” said Steve Jent, executive director of the Sanderson Farms Championship. “The BankPlus Junior Pro-Am, recognizing Mississippi’s most outstanding junior golfers during the Mississippi Golf Association’s summer league, is the only Pro-Am of its kind on the PGA TOUR. The BankPlus Fan Pavilion provides a lively gathering place for everyone to watch the best professional golfers in the world.”



Junior amateurs will have the opportunity to play alongside a PGA TOUR professional during the BankPlus Junior Pro-Am, a 9-hole event set for Wednesday, September 29 at 1:30 p.m. on The Country Club of Jackson’s Cypress course.