Blue Cross & Blue Shield to sponsor 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship youth events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi recommitted to sponsor the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship youth events. The Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 27 – October 3, 2021 at The Country Club of Jackson.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will sponsor the following:

First Tee of Central Mississippi Youth Clinic on Monday, September 27

All-Star Kids’ Clinic for special needs students, ages 8-21, on Tuesday, September 28, at 4:15 p.m. on Cypress No. 9.

“We are proud to continue our support of the Sanderson Farms Championship events that highlight the importance of healthy and active lifestyles for our youth,” said Bryan Lagg, Senior Vice President, Consumer Marketing and Sales, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. “These events introduce future generations of Mississippians to a sport they can play for a lifetime of healthy living.”