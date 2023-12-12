JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Century Club Charities announced a $1 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital from proceeds of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Century Club Charities presented the $1,000,000 check to Friends of Children’s Hospital (FOCH), a fundraising organization dedicated to supporting the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) pediatric health care mission, including the state’s only children’s hospital.

“Through the efforts of our amazing Tournament Partners and Sponsors, especially our Title Sponsor, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, as well as the Century Club Charities members, board, and staff; tournament volunteers, The Country Club of Jackson, and the PGA TOUR, the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship allowed us to once again make a substantial gift to Mississippi charities,” stated Phillip Carpenter, President of Century Club Charities, Inc. “We were very excited to host a first-class event, and all the excitement fans have come to expect, and that support allowed us to reach lofty goals when Children’s of Mississippi and other statewide charities are in great need.”

Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the children’s hospital and clinics around the state, care for nearly 200,000 children a year.

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 30 through October 6 at The Country Club of Jackson.