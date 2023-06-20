JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Erin Brockovich, who’s known for her battle against powerful corporations, will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship’s Women’s Day luncheon.

The event will take place at The Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, October 3. Brockovich will share her experiences seeking justice for victims of environmental wrongdoing.

Brockovich first rose to international fame in 2000 when Julia Roberts starred in the lead role of the Oscar-winning drama “Erin Brockovich,” depicting her tireless efforts that led to the largest medical settlement lawsuit in history.

In addition to being featured on television shows and creating an autobiographical book, New York Times Bestseller “Take It From Me: Life’s A Struggle But You Can Win,” Brockovich has gone on to write two fiction novels, “Rock Bottom” and “Hot Water.”

As President of Brockovich Research & Consulting, Brockovich is currently involved in numerous environmental projects worldwide.

For more information on how to purchase a Women’s Day Luncheon table, go online, call the Sanderson Farms Championship office at 601-898-4653, or email Erin Kiker at erin@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.