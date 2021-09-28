Final field set for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The final field has been set for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, which is taking place this week at the Country Club of Jackson.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier are Quade Cummins, Grant Hirschman, Kyle Reifers, and Sam Saunders.

The additions complete a full field of 144 players including Major winners Gary Woodland (U.S. Open 2019, first-timer at Sanderson Farms Championship), 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR Zach Johnson (Masters 2007, The Open Championship 2015), Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship 2016) and Lucas Glover (U.S. Open 2009) will join 2021 defending champion, and 2017 Masters Champion, Sergio Garcia this week at the 54th Sanderson Farms Championship.

The above list of players join past tournament champions Sebastián Muñoz (2019) Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), Chris Kirk (2011) and Bill Haas (2010, FedExCup 2011).



Also in the final field are 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim, and South Korean golfer Sungjae Im, (T2) 2020 Masters.

Click here to buy tickets through Ticketmaster. All tickets are mobile, and no printed tickets are available. Kids 17 and under can get in for free with a ticketed adult (daily and weekly grounds only).

Will Call, parking, and shuttle transportation for spectators will be at Northpark on County Line Road in Ridgeland. Accessible parking spaces will be located at Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.