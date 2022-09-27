JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The final field is set for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship taking place this week, September 26-October 2, at The Country Club of Jackson.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier are Quade Cummins, Cole Hammer, Ben Silverman, and Alejandro Tosti.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will feature seven players with ties to the Magnoiia state, including:

Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, MS, University of Missouri, two Top 10 PGA TOUR finishes in 2021-2022, including T4 at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Wilson Furr, Jackson, MS, Jackson Academy, University of Alabama, 2018 Mississippi State Amateur Champion (2018), currently on PGA TOUR Canada.

Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, MS, University of Alabama, six Top 10 PGA TOUR career finishes, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2022 Valspar Championship, PGA TOUR.

Chad Ramey, Fulton, MS, Mississippi State University, Winner of 2021-2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, PGA TOUR.

Jackson Suber, University of Mississippi, made 6 cuts out of 8 events in his first year (2022) on PGA TOUR Canada.

Brice Wilkinson, Madison MS, University of Southern Mississippi, 2022 Mississippi State Amateur Champion.

Joseph Hanko, PGA Director of Golf at Elm Lake Golf Club, Columbus, MS, winner of 2022 Gulf States Section Championship.

The additions complete a full field of 144 players including six Major Champions: Keegan Bradley (PGA Championship 2012), Lucas Glover (U.S. Open 2009), Stewart Cink (Open Championship 2009), Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship 2016), Gary Woodland (U.S. Open 2019), and Jason Dufner, (PGA Championship 2013) who will join the 2021 defending champion, Sam Burns, this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns is a four-time PGA TOUR winner, who played for the U.S in the 2022 President’s Cup this past weekend.

The above list of players join past tournament champions Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), Chris Kirk (2011), and as mentioned, defender Sam Burns (2021).



“We are ecstatic about our amazing field of players at this year’s tournament, including 23 players who have won a PGA TOUR event in the past two years,” said Steve Jent, Executive Director of the Sanderson Farms Championship.