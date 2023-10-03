JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The final field has been set for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which is taking place October 2-8 at the Country Club of Jackson.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship Open Qualifier are Chris Baker, Zack Fischer, Chase Parker, and Brett White.

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will feature four players with Mississippi ties:

Davis Riley , Hattiesburg, MS, University of Alabama, winner of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, eight Top 10 PGA TOUR career finishes, and five Top 5 PGA TOUR career finishes.

, Hattiesburg, MS, University of Alabama, winner of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, eight Top 10 PGA TOUR career finishes, and five Top 5 PGA TOUR career finishes. Hayden Buckley , Tupelo, MS, University of Missouri, four Top 10 PGA TOUR finishes in 2022-2023, highlighted by his first-ever runner-up at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA TOUR.

, Tupelo, MS, University of Missouri, four Top 10 PGA TOUR finishes in 2022-2023, highlighted by his first-ever runner-up at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA TOUR. Chad Ramey , Fulton, MS, Mississippi State University, Winner of 2021-2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, PGA TOUR; three Top 10 PGA TOUR career finishes, and two Top 5 PGA TOUR career finishes.

, Fulton, MS, Mississippi State University, Winner of 2021-2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, PGA TOUR; three Top 10 PGA TOUR career finishes, and two Top 5 PGA TOUR career finishes. Ford Clegg, Birmingham, AL, Mississippi State University, 2022 and 2023 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

According to organizers, the additions complete a full field of 144 players including major champions Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship 2016, six-time PGA TOUR winner), and Jason Dufner (PGA Championship 2013, five-time PGA TOUR winner), who will join 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship defender and two-time PGA TOUR winner, Mackenzie Hughes, this week.

Also joining the Sanderson Farms Championship field is European player Ludvig Åberg, Sweden (2023 Omega European Masters Winner, 2023 Ryder Cup team member, 79th world ranking). Åberg was the number 1 player on the PGA TOUR University 2022-23 rankings.

The above list of players joins former tournament champions Cameron Champ (2018), Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Scott Stallings (2012), D. J. Trahan (2006) and as mentioned, defender Mackenzie Hughes (2022).

Spectators can visit Sanderson Farms Championship to purchase through Ticketmaster.com. All 2023 tickets are mobile. Kids 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult (daily and weekly grounds only).

Admission to Wednesday’s Pro-Am is free for spectators. Anyone attending this event will still need to present a mobile Daily Grounds ticket. Gates open at 7:00 a.m. for the Wednesday Pro-Am.

General Admission spectator parking and shuttle transportation will be at Northpark on County Line Road in Ridgeland. Accessibility parking spaces will be located at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 6000 Old Canton Road in Jackson.