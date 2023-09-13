JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Century Club Charities announced that First Tee – Central Mississippi is the recipient of a $50,000 award from the PGA TOUR.

The nonprofit organization will receive the funds following the Sanderson Farms Championship’s 3rd place finish in the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, a fantasy-style competition benefiting local charities.

First Tee – Central Mississippi is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.

“It was fun for our staff to watch our status throughout the season, knowing that we could impact First Tee significantly,” said Sanderson Farms Championship Executive Director Steve Jent.

“First Tee is very thankful to Century Club Charities for selecting us as their charity for the Challenge Grant,” said First Tee – Central MS Executive Director Margo Coleman. “We are thrilled to be the recipient of this award, and it will go a long way in supporting our DE&I initiatives and furthering our mission in changing the lives of young people in Central Mississippi. First Tee is also very thankful for the long-standing relationship with Century Club Charities and their support of our First Tee Chapter.”