Garcia, six Major Champions commit to playing 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sanderson Farms Championship officials announced that Major winners Webb Simpson (U.S. Open 2012), Gary Woodland (U.S. Open 2019), Zach Johnson (Masters 2007, The Open Championship 2015), Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship 2016) and Lucas Glover (U.S. Open 2009) will join defending champion and 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia at the 54th Sanderson Farms Championship. This will be Woodland’s first visit to the tournament and Simpson’s first since 2010.



The players join past tournament champions Sebastián Muñoz (2019) Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), Chris Kirk (2011) and Bill Haas (2010, FedExCup 2011) among the early commits.

Also expected to compete are 2011 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim, and 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris, 25, finished the season with eight Top 10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Masters. Garcia (2008) and Simpson (2018) are also Players Champions. In total, the current field has 159 victories on the PGA TOUR.

Joining with a special tournament exemption is 2019 U.S. Amateur Champion Andy Ogletree. Andy, who hails from Union, MS, graduated Georgia Tech in 2020, was low amateur at the 2020 Masters, and was a member of the victorious 2019 Walker Cup Team.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 27 – October 3, 2021 at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson.