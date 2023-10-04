JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pro-Am was underway on Wednesday for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

The energy from the professionals and amateurs was high throughout the day. One player said this is his first time playing in the Pro-Am.

“I’m just really looking forward to watching them play up close and in person. And then I’m really excited about these greens. I’ve heard they’re really, really tough and in really good shape, so I’m looking forward to it,” said PD Dahlke, a Pro-Am participant.

The first round of the championship begins on Thursday, October 5.