JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced on Tuesday that all available John Soules Foods Pro-Am teams have been sold for the 2022 tournament. The John Soules Foods Pro-Am will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022.

“John Soules Foods is honored to be part of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship,” said John Soules, Jr., CEO of John Soules Foods. “We can’t think of a better way to help Century Club Charities and Children’s of Mississippi. We hope to be associated with the Championship for years to come.”

“We are extremely grateful to John Soules Foods for continuing to generously support the Sanderson Farms Championship and our charitable endeavors for Mississippi and our children,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms.

Pro-Ams give amateur golfers the opportunity to play alongside professional players and engage with some of the biggest names in the game. This year’s John Soules Foods Pro-Am will be played in a walking, shamble format, comprised of three amateurs and one PGA TOUR professional.

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 26-October 2 at The Country Club of Jackson.