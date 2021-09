HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - After months of controversy in the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, David Archie is no longer the board's vice president and president-elect. He was stripped of his titles on Wednesday in a 3-2 vote.

Board President Credell Calhoun, District Four Supervisor Vern Gavin and District Five Supervisor Bobby McGowan voted in favor to strip Archie of his titles.