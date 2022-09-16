JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sam Burns will defend his title at the 55th Sanderson Farms Championship. He is currently ranked #12 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Burns will be joined in the field by major championship winners Gary Woodland (US Open 2019), Jason Dufner (PGA Championship 2013), Stewart Cink (The Open Championship 2009), and Lucas Glover (US Open 2009).



Past tournament champions Sebastian Munoz (2019), Cameron Champ (2018), Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), and Chris Kirk (2011) are among the early commits.

In total, the current field has 128 victories on the PGA TOUR, with 24 players having won PGA TOUR tournaments in the past two seasons, including Chad Ramey from Fulton, Mississippi, who won the Corales Punta Cana Championship in March. Other players with Mississippi ties include Davis Riley (Hattiesburg), Hayden Buckley (Tupelo), PGA Section Champion Joseph Hanko (Columbus), and Mississippi State Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson (Madison).



“We’re thrilled at the strength of our field in our fourth year as a stand-alone event,” said executive director Steve Jent. “With our position as the second event of the new FedExCup season, the fact that this season’s playoffs will now include only 70 players, the golf course’s reputation –especially the greens – and the hospitality the players experience, there’s now a buzz that this is an event players need to play as part of their fall schedule.”



The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million, with $1,422,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner. Additional commitments and the 144-player field will be finalized on Friday, Sept 23.



The Sanderson Farms Championship is set for September 26 – October 2, 2022 at The Country Club of Jackson.