Sanderson Farms Championship welcomes spectators back after 2 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sanderson Farms Championship, which is Mississippi’s only professional league sporting event, is back for its 54th edition from September 27th to October 3rd.

There’s a lot of excitement this year because it’s been two years since spectators have been on site.

The tournament has a major focus on charity. The primary charity is The Friends of Children’s Hospital. Last year, the event raised $1.45 million for the charity, while another $200,000 went to more than 60 other Mississippi charities.

This year, the tournament is expected to bring in between $26 million and $30 million to the metro’s economy.

The tournament has 144 players, and 2020 Champion Serigo Garcia will defend his title.

Click here for more information on the tournament.