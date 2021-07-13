Sanderson Farms Championship’s Allen Exploration Wednesday Pro-Am sold out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, tournament officials announced that all available Allen Exploration Pro-Am teams have been sold for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The Allen Exploration Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, September 29.

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship will take place September 27-October 3 at The Country Club of Jackson.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support of Carl and Gigi Allen and Allen Exploration for their continued commitment to the championship’s ultimate goal of protecting the health and well-being of Mississippi’s children and their families,” said Joe F. Sanderson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms.