JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sanderson Farms Championship has had a big economic impact on the City of Jackson for years. However, many are wondering about the future of the game after Sanderson Farms was bought by Wayne Farms.

With the buyout, Sanderson Farms will be titled Wayne-Sanderson. Leaders said they plan to continue with the championship in the future.

“We’re just so excited about the future and constantly continuing this journey. We are planning for the future despite of the buyout,” said Steve Jent, executive director for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Jent said they work with several partners each year to make the championship a success while raising funds for local charities.

“We already have people ready to commit to working with us for the next year to come for our championships,” he explained.

One of the primary charities is Children’s of Mississippi. Earlier this year, tournament host Century Club Charities donated a record-breaking $1.5 million to benefit Children’s of Mississippi.