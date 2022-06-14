JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tournament officials with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced Sarah Thomas will be the keynote speaker of the 2022 Women’s Day event.

The Pascagoula native will share her story of how she became the first full-time female official in NFL history and how her history-making event has opened doors for other women to follow in her footsteps.

The Women’s Day luncheon, in its eighth year, will be held at The Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, September 27.



For more information on how to purchase a Women’s Day luncheon table, contact the Championship office at 601.898.4653 or email Erin Kiker at erin@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.