Sergio Garcia to defend Sanderson Farms Championship title

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sergio Garcia will return to Jackson to defend his Sanderson Farms Championship title.

The 54th Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled for September 27 – October 3, 2021 at The Country Club of Jackson. The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship purse is $7 million with $1.26 million to the winner.

“I’m excited to return to Jackson to defend my title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September,” said Garcia. “It’s always an amazing feeling to go back to a place that you have had success, but it’s particularly special to go back to a course as amazing as The Country Club of Jackson!”

“We are beyond excited that Sergio is coming back to compete, and that our fans are back this year to watch him defend in person,” said Steve Jent, executive director of the Sanderson Farms Championship. “It will be fun to watch his game again, and we were crossing our fingers that he could arrange a return to Mississippi.”



In his first Sanderson Farms Championship start, then 40-year-old Sergio Garcia birdied the 72nd hole with a putt from 2 feet, 6 inches to win for the 11th time on TOUR in his 368th start. With his win, Garcia became the fourth consecutive 54-hole leader/co-leader to win the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship marked Garcia’s 11th PGA TOUR victory and his first since the 2017 Masters Tournament.