Southern Beverage Company to sponsor Ultra Club at Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sanderson Farms Championship officials announced Southern Beverage Company recommitted to the 2021 PGA TOUR event as the Official Sponsor of The Ultra Club, which will be located near the course’s putting green.

The club will be open to the public and will feature Michelob Ultra, the Championship’s Official Beer, as well as other Southern Beverage Company beers. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and light snacks will also be available for purchase.

Live, acoustic, musical acts will perform live at the club Thursday through Sunday afternoons.

“Southern Beverage Company is honored to once again team up with the Sanderson Farms Championship as The Ultra Club sponsor and as the provider of the event’s Official Beer,” said Theo P. Costas Jr., CEO of Southern Beverage Company. “We are proud to support the event and its primary charitable recipient, Friends of Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi, as well as other charities throughout Mississippi.”

The Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at The Country Club of Jackson, September 27 – October 3, 2021.