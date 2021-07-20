Southern Farm Bureau returns to Sanderson Farms Championship as official volunteer sponsor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company will be the official volunteer sponsor for the fall PGA TOUR event. The Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at the Country Club of Jackson, September 27 – October 3, 2021.



“Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company is thrilled to continue our Tournament Partnership with the Sanderson Farms Championship,” said David Hurt, Senior VP, Marketing, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. “As the Championship’s Official Volunteer Sponsor, our employees will welcome the hands-on opportunity to make a difference for Mississippi charities and our children in need.”

If you would like to volunteer for the event, click here. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call the Championship office at 601-898-4653 or email kacie@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.