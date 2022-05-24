JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sanderson Farms Championship is only four months away. While that may seem like plenty of time to plan an event, organizers said the last four months are crucial to continue raising the bar set by past years’ charitable contributions.

Each year, the Sanderson Farms Championship donates proceeds from the tournament to its main beneficiary, Children’s of Mississippi, and more than 50 other Mississippi charities selected by Century Club Charities, the host organization of the tournament.

Last year, the Championship donated $1.5 million dollars to Children’s of Mississippi, setting a new tournament record for charitable contributions. Additionally, the tournament donated over $305,000 to more than 50 Mississippi charities across the state.

Executive Tournament Director, Steve Jent, who has been with the tournament for nine years, says the Championship’s record-breaking donations are made possible by sponsorships sold at the tournament

There are numerous ways companies at all levels can sponsor the tournament. “We offer customizable packages that help to meet each company’s goals. Whether you want to entertain clients, reward employees or promote your business, we can create a customized experience for you at the Championship,” said Jent. “

While the June 15th deadline is approaching fast, Jent said there are still several sponsorship packages available at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Anyone interested in purchasing a sponsorship package can visit SponsorSFC.com for more information on specific or custom packages.