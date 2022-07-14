JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship that will be held from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2.

The PGA Tour event will be held at The County Club of Jackson, where it’s been held since 2014.

Military, veterans, first responders and 911 dispatchers will receive two free mobile tickets each day from Thursday to Sunday. Visit the Will Call station at Northpark with proper credentials to receive tickets.

Admission to Wednesday’s Walker’s Cay Pro-Am is free for spectators. Anyone attending the Pro-Am will need to present a mobile ticket.

Parking and shuttle transportation will be available at Northpark on County Line Road in Ridgeland. Accessible parking spaces will be located at Christ Unite4d Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

Mobile tickets and ticket packages for the tournament are available here. Spectators can click here for pricing and ticket access. Paper tickets are not available at this time.

Call the Sanderson Farms Championship office at (601)-898-4653 for more information about tickets.