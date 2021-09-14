Trustmark returns as Sanderson Farms Championship Outpost presenting sponsor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced Trustmark recommitted to be the presenting sponsor of The Outpost during the 2021 tournament.

Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled for September 27 – October 3, 2021 at The Country Club of Jackson.

The Outpost is an open-air hospitality pavilion on the 10th Green where various military and first responder units from Mississippi gather annually to relax and enjoy the tournament. Guest military include active-duty, reserve, and retired service members, as well as veterans. First Responders include Fire, Police, Emergency Personnel, and 911 Dispatchers.

Members of the military and first responders with proper ID (and one guest per person) will be admitted free to the 2021 tournament. Military and first responders who show their official identification may access two (2) free tournament Daily Grounds Tickets through Ticketmaster.com.



For the eighth year, Trustmark will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Tournament’s Sponsor Party held during tournament week.